Methodist Fremont Health held its annual Employee Recognition and Awards Banquet at Christensen Field in Fremont on July 25. During the ceremony, employees who reached service milestones were honored and the 2019 Caring Kind Award winner was announced.
Nikea Brady was selected as this year’s Caring Kind Award recipient. Brady joined Methodist Fremont Health in 2013 and is a medical social worker in Dunklau Gardens.
Other worthy award finalists were Tracy Moore from Acute Care Nursing (Labor and Delivery) and Rita Lauer from Home Care.
The Caring Kind award is a time-honored tradition of the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), recognizing outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with coworkers, and dedication to providing the best care possible. Hospitals across the state select one Caring Kind recipient from within their respective institutions to be recognized during the NHA Annual Convention.
“In all my years in leadership I have never had an employee more recognized for the level of service and compassion they have provided for residents, patients, visitors, fellow staff and community members,” said Melinda Kentfield, vice president and chief nurse executive, as she read from the nomination form. “She truly has the heart for this type of work and for those we serve, both in the organization and in the community. When others are ready to just quit on something difficult, she digs in and strives to find a way to make something positive happen. She finds the resource or wants to ensure there is support because compassion is what drives her.”
In addition, the following employees were honored for their years of service.
5 years: Jennifer Andersen, Sara Bishop, Meghan Brichacek, Denise Cape, Sarah Cattlett, Bethany Childers, Angel Christ, Lori Coffield, Beth Craig, Julie Dattolico, Starla Ehrisman, Samantha Elwood, Ashley Fisher, Kylie Fullner, Beth German, Dr. Jamie Gustafson, Collette Heiman, Lori Hively, Anna Hoesing, Kathy Horn, Sandra Ibarra, Kristi Jacobs, Miranda Janisch, Janice Jessen, Bobby Johnson, Hannah Jones, Melinda Kentfield, Beth Kiner, Cassie Lahm, Carol Lewis, Lisa Long, Haley Marfisi, Diana Meiergerd, Wendy Moreno, Craig Morgan, Shelby Norenberg, Megan Novak, Karen Olson, Michelle Paulson, Jessica Peterson, Megan Rastovski, Samantha Renter, Renee Robinson, Megan Schneider, Niki Shear, Ryan Slaughter, Lynda Snyder, Whitney Stark, Troy Steele, Amanda Sytsma, Kelly Talamante, Nicole Thiesen, Rachael Tullis, Denise Varilek, Lashara Verner, Jan Walraven, Donna Williams.
10 years: Chris Acker, Jeni Archer, Maria Ashari, Maggie Bade, Nancy Canales, Sara Ellis, Andrea Foltz, Deb Frahm, Jerry Gohr, Helen Hall, Stacey Hall, Heidi Hamilton, Jean Kinnison, Stephanie Kruse, Brandy Ladehoff, Jennifer Lee, Tracy Moore, Michelle Padilla, Kellie Pleskac, Shanee Ralls, Brett Richmond, Judy Stolz, Becky Sullivan, Jon Tullis, Sara Vech.
15 years: Jamie Bedsole, Karin Bloemker, Steve Bomar, Jon Bontrager, Kelly Bulman, Sandy Castillo, Mandy Chamberlin, Amy Christensen, Amy Fachman, Stephanie Fossler, Kent Henderson, Diane Hines, Bob Howard, Ann Jenness, Megan Johnson, Karen King, Barb Kunce, Bonnie Mensik, Amy O’Daniel, Rachel Reiman, Shelly Sandeen, Marci Skeen, Randy Smrcina, Beth Ustohal, Jolene Von Seggern, Will Widman.
20 years: Cindy Bunn, Christy Clarke, Renee Coates, Donna Doernemann, Sue Emanuel, Linda Heidemann, Rhonda Jensen, Julie Kriete, Alison Kumm, Laura Logemann, Amy Lundholm, Heather Nichols, Rachael Nielsen, Brenda Palmer, Janet Peters, Rita Pratt, Cassandra Ryan, Shelley Schiessler, Melanie Smith, Karleen Taylor, Lori Wehenkel, Shellee Werner, Rachelle Woods
25 years: Deb Baker, Jackie Beaton, Nicole Fiedler, Kay Huff, Cathy Hunt, Julie Johnson, Connie Ruppert, Deann Varilek, Heather Vergin.
30 years: Barb Carlson, Jolynn Hartman, Jan Hively, Mary Johnson, Phil Lutz, Bob Misfeldt, Jim Potter, Becky Ruwe, May Smith, Joann Strouf, Lisa Walla.
35 years: Deb Hitchler, James Meiergerd, Jim Mohr.
40 years: Deb Bentley, Gwen Gustin, Barb Hanson, Robyn Harms, Kathy Malm, Lori Robertson.
45 years: Dawn Landholm, Lori Nelsen.
Methodist Fremont Health also honored 23 retirees: Dr. J. Michael Adams, Karen Anderson, Theresa Bilava, Patrick Booth, Linda Castner, Revel Chapman, Toni Dean, Dr. Stephen Dreyer, Colette Garton, Denise Hansen, Kitty Hoden, Donna Hrabik, Micki Johnson, Carol Kemp, Bebe McKenzie, Cory Moss, Bozena Patyk, Lynelle Rief, Darlene Sheets, Brenda Stillman, Ava Thayer, Patty Thurlow, Ken Witt.