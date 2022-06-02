 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Methodist Fremont Health hosting blood drive on June 7

Methodist Fremont Health will be having a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 7. The bloodmobile will be parked in the hospital parking lot.

Appointments are recommended. Visit ncbb.org/searchdrives and use sponsor code MFH or call 402-486-9414.

Each donor at this blood drive will be helping raise funds for the Fremont Health Foundation. Blood donors also will have a chance to win a full-service suite at a Lincoln Saltdogs home game.

To save time, blood donors can complete their health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation at ncbb.org/iDonate.

