Methodist Fremont Health named a TestNebraska site

Methodist Fremont Health is partnering with the state of Nebraska to become a testing location for the statewide TestNebraska initiative.
Beginning Monday, July 6, free COVID-19 testing will be available in Fremont to those who are eligible. Residents of Nebraska must complete the online assessment through the TestNebraska portal to determine if they are eligible for testing.
The drive-thru TestNebraska site will be located at 2540 North Healthy Way in Fremont.
Methodist Fremont Health has served as one of three testing locations operated by Methodist Physicians Clinic since COVID-19 appeared in the region. Methodist Physicians Clinic testing will continue at this location outside of the TestNebraska hours.
“We have been offering testing at Methodist Fremont Health since the community began being impacted by COVID-19,” said Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health. “Our team has done an exceptional job offering testing to our community, resulting in peace of mind for many. To expand our efforts and capabilities through this partnership is just another example of Methodist doing its part to improve the health of our communities during this pandemic.”
The TestNebraska site will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays, and 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Testing is conducted by appointment only, and individuals must present their QR code confirmation to testing staff.
Persons receiving a test at the Fremont site will receive email notification of their results from TestNebraska within 72 hours. Individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care provider upon receiving results to discuss possible next steps.
