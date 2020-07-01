Methodist Fremont Health named a TestNebraska site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Methodist Fremont Health is partnering with the state of Nebraska to become a testing location for the statewide TestNebraska initiative.

Beginning Monday, July 6, free COVID-19 testing will be available in Fremont to those who are eligible. Residents of Nebraska must complete the online assessment through the TestNebraska portal to determine if they are eligible for testing.

The drive-thru TestNebraska site will be located at 2540 North Healthy Way in Fremont.

Methodist Fremont Health has served as one of three testing locations operated by Methodist Physicians Clinic since COVID-19 appeared in the region. Methodist Physicians Clinic testing will continue at this location outside of the TestNebraska hours.

“We have been offering testing at Methodist Fremont Health since the community began being impacted by COVID-19,” said Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health. “Our team has done an exceptional job offering testing to our community, resulting in peace of mind for many. To expand our efforts and capabilities through this partnership is just another example of Methodist doing its part to improve the health of our communities during this pandemic.”