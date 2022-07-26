Methodist Fremont Health offer free head and neck cancer screenings

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 65,000 Americans will be diagnosed with a head and neck cancer in 2022 alone.

As with any cancer, early diagnosis is key.

Methodist Fremont Health is hosting free oral head and neck cancer screenings from 10-11:45 a.m. Aug. 18 to potentially catch those cancers in their earliest stage.

The screenings are guided by fellowship-trained oncologists from Methodist, the area’s largest specialty practice for head and neck cancers.

Persons who should consider attending the free screenings are those who smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, have a prior history of cancer in the head or neck region or have had multiple sexual partners.

Signs and symptoms which should not be ignored include a mouth sore that isn’t healing, sore throat, difficulty swallowing, a change in voice or a painless lump in the neck.

Each 15-minute screening appointment includes a head and neck physical exam as well as a review of your medical and family histories. This event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required to reserve an appointment time.

Schedule your appointment today at bestcare.org/freecancerscreening, or call 402-727-3439.