Health

Methodist Fremont Health is offering a grief support group for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

The support group will meet from 1-3 p.m. June 6, 13 and 20 at Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor, 450 E. 23rd St.

The group is supportive and educational in nature. It does not matter when the death occurred. Everyone is invited.

Those planning to attend are asked to pre-register by visiting www.fremonthealth.com or contacting Scott Jensen, Methodist Fremont Health’s chaplain, at 402-727-3663.

