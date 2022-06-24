Methodist Fremont Health offering Health Care Career Exploration Camp

Methodist Fremont Health invites incoming high school sophomores and juniors to learn about possible health care careers at the Health Care Career Exploration Camp in July.

This camp is an opportunity for area high school students to participate in hands‐on simulated activities and interact with allied health care professionals. During the camp, students will build awareness of the many available health care career choices, such as radiology, pharmacy, physical therapy and nursing.

The Health Care Career Exploration Camp is July 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Methodist Fremont Health, 450 E. 23rd St. in Fremont. The cost to attend is $25 per student. Instructional support will be provided by Northern Nebraska Area Health Education Center.

In addition to lectures, the camp includes:

• Facility tours

• Fun group activities

• Interactive learning experiences

• A round table and Q&A session with staff for attendees and their parents/guardians to learn about scholarship, volunteer, and shadowing opportunities as well as college preparation

Lunch and snacks will be provided. To enroll, visit bestcare.org/exploration. All participants must have proof of COVID‐19 vaccination to enroll. The camp is limited to 30 students.

For questions or more information, contact Shelly Sandeen at 402-727‐3497 or Shawn Shanahan at 402-727‐3566.

