Methodist Fremont Health offering reduced-cost wellness blood profiles

Methodist Fremont Health will offer reduced-cost wellness blood profiles, open to anyone in the community, on Tuesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 13, from 7-9 a.m., on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza.

In order to follow COVID-19 precautions, these blood draws are by appointment only.

Wellness blood profiles, available for $40 per person, include testing for diabetes, lipids, liver function, kidney function, anemia, and infection.

The Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test measures how well your thyroid gland is working, which is extremely important in regulating metabolic activity. The Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test checks for disease in the prostate gland. These tests are offered for $20 each.

A test used for diabetes management, the Hemoglobin (HgbA1C or A1c) Test, is able to measure average blood glucose for the past two to three months. This is not the same as the blood glucose test, which measures your blood sugar level at the time of the test. The Hemoglobin Test will also be available for $20.