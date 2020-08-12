Methodist Fremont Health offering tobacco cessation program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you ready to quit tobacco for good? While the intense addiction to nicotine makes kicking the habit difficult, it’s not impossible.

Methodist Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation Program is designed to give you the tools and support needed to be a successful quitter. The program consists of five sessions scheduled for Tuesdays, Aug. 25, Sept. 1, 8, 15, and 22, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center. This class is being offered free of charge thanks to the support of the Fremont Health Foundation.

Why bother quitting now? Fortunately, people who stop smoking can greatly reduce their risk for disease and premature death. And the younger you are when you quit, the better your chance of avoiding these problems.

Methodist Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation classes are taught by a tobacco treatment specialist and follow guidelines from the American Lung Association. Participants will receive confidential, expert instruction, discount coupons for nicotine replacement items, and the support they need to put them on their path to a tobacco-free life.

For more information on the Tobacco Cessation Program or to register, call 1-844-437-3666. Class will be cancelled if the minimum of five participants is not met.

