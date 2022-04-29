Methodist Fremont Health offering youth acceleration and agility camp

Methodist Fremont Health will be offering a youth acceleration and agility camp.

Led by Fremont High School and Middle School coaches, and Methodist Fremont Health Certified Athletic Trainers, participants will learn proper running, cutting, and jumping techniques, and develop speed and explosiveness.

The camp is for students in fourth through eighth grades for the upcoming school year.

“The Methodist Fremont Health Youth Acceleration and Agility Camp is a fun chance for our certified athletic trainers to partner with local coaches and work with youth on performance improvement,” said Jamie Crowe, Sports Medicine Coordinator at Methodist Fremont Health. “Participants who consistently attend have been shown to have significant improvement in running form, 40 yard dash, and sit and reach performance.”

Camp starts June 7 and meets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through July 7, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sessions are held at the Clarmar Elementary playground, west of Clarmar School on 19th Street in Fremont. Cost is $50 and includes a t-shirt given at the end of camp.

For more information or to register, visit bestcare.org/events or call 402-727-3329.

