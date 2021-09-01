Methodist Fremont Health offers free sports injury clinic

Methodist Fremont Health will be providing a free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic each Saturday during the fall sports season. Injured athletes from any high school in the region can show up and be seen by experts in sports medicine.

The clinic is located in the Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., and is open each Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m., now though the end of November. Athletes are asked to check in by 11 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis.

Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns.

For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

