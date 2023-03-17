Methodist Fremont Health has been recognized as a LEARN (Lactation Education Across Rural Nebraska) Breastfeeding Hospital Champion by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The LEARN Breastfeeding Hospital Champion Campaign is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mPINC (Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care) Survey and is designed to increase breastfeeding initiation and support in Nebraska hospitals.

Due to a collaborative effort in providing immediate postpartum care, ample rooming-in opportunities, comprehensive feeding education, continued support after baby arrives home and more, Methodist Fremont Health was fourth in the state to earn the recognition.

“Being named a LEARN Breastfeeding Hospital Champion isn’t only a testament to the level of care we provide our moms and babies,” Melissa Heavican, MSN, RN, director of acute care at Methodist Fremont Health, said in a media release. “By fostering a safe, comfortable and supportive breastfeeding environment through expert care, education and innovation, we’re improving the health of our entire community.”

Methodist Fremont Health, the only hospital in Nebraska to receive the IBCLC (International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners®) Care Award in 2022, is home to experienced lactation consultants and serves as a milk depot location for approved breastmilk donors. The hospital is part of a larger network of lactation support and resources, which include classes, support groups, evaluations, milk pump and storage training, guidance on feeding multiples or special needs babies, outpatient appointments, and a breastfeeding boutique that carries the necessary tools for a successful breastfeeding journey.