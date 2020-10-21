Methodist Fremont Health recognized for breastfeeding support

The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners (IBLCE) and International Lactation Consultant Association (ILCA) have recognized Methodist Fremont Health for excellence in lactation care.

Methodist Fremont Health has received the IBCLC Care Award, which recognizes facilities that hire International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) staff and provide a lactation program for breastfeeding families.

In addition, Fremont Health showed that it has completed activities that help protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

The Methodist Fremont Health campus is a breastfeeding-friendly location that promotes the benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby. Certified lactation consultants offer inpatient and outpatient lactation support by phone, by email or via one-on-one meetings. Support groups are also available, as well as information for breastfeeding moms returning to work.

As allied health care professionals with the leading internationally recognized certification for professional lactation services, IBCLC professionals work in hospitals, birthing centers, clinics, public health agencies, private practice, community settings and government agencies. There are currently more than 32,500 such professionals in 122 countries. The IBCLC certification program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), which represents a mark of quality for certification programs.

