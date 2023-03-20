Methodist Fremont Health has been recognized by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) as an Age-Friendly Health System Committed to Care Excellence.

Methodist Fremont Health is devoted to implementing a set of evidence-based interventions – known as the 4Ms – that are specifically designed to improve care for older adults, a press release stated.

The 4Ms are:

• What Matters: Know and align care with each older adult’s specific health outcome goals and care preferences – such as end-of-life care – and across settings of care.

• Medication: If medication is necessary, use age-friendly medications that don’t interfere with What Matters to the older adult, their mobility or their mentation across settings of care.

• Mentation: Prevent, identify, treat and manage dementia, depression and delirium across settings of care.

• Mobility: Ensure that older adults move safely every day in order to maintain function and do What Matters.

According to the IHI, an Age-Friendly Health System Committed to Care Excellence has shown exemplary alignment with the elements of the 4Ms Framework by reporting the number of older adults reached with the 4Ms over at least a three-month period.

“Methodist Fremont Health has always been on the forefront of caring for older adults, and that’s why we’re committed to this initiative,” said Melissa Heavican MSN, RN, CPHQ, LSSGB, director of acute nursing at Methodist Fremont Health. “We look forward to continue sharing our best practices and learning what’s working for others. The Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative is an important part of our overarching vision to provide every older adult with the best care possible.”

Methodist Fremont Health joins The Acute Care for Elders (ACE) Unit at Methodist Hospital and the Methodist Physicians Clinic HealthWest and Indian Hills locations as Methodist Health System sites recognized by IHI as Age-Friendly Health Systems Committed to Care Excellence. Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is recognized by IHI as an Age-Friendly Health Systems Participant.

The Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative was launched in 2017 by The John A. Hartford Foundation and the IHI, in partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States. For more information, visit www.ihi.org/agefriendly.