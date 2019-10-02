Methodist Fremont Health will be hosting a remembrance event on Sunday to honor babies gone too soon as a result of miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death.
The ceremony will include a butterfly release and begin at 4 p.m. at the roundabout across the street from Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St. Parking will be available at the Methodist Fremont Health Family Care and Internal Medicine clinic.
Parents, family members, friends and anyone from the community are welcome to attend.