Cardiac or first aid emergencies can occur at any time. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 88 percent of cardiac arrests occur in the home or in public places. In most of those cases, the person nearest is often a family member or bystander with no medical expertise. Providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) promptly to the victim significantly increases their chances of survival. It could literally be the difference between life and death.
Methodist Fremont Health offers CPR and first aid classes for the community as part of our commitment to improving the health of the community through ongoing educational and support opportunities.
Community CPR teaches CPR and AED use for adults, CPR for infants, and relief of choking and use of barrier devices for all ages. Cost for this class is $50.
Community First Aid teaches how to manage illness and injuries in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. Course content includes general principles, medical emergencies, injury emergencies, and environmental emergencies. Cost for this class is $50.
American Heart Association certification cards will be mailed within 30 days of completion of the course(s). Participants in these classes can earn up to 36 hours of Community Service (18 hours for CPR and 18 hours for First Aid) upon completion.
Classes, held on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15, with CPR at 5 p.m. and First Aid at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, please call 844-4-FREMONT (844-437-3666).