Methodist Fremont Health to offer free cancer screenings

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 68,000 Americans will be diagnosed with a head and neck cancer in 2021 alone.

As with any cancer, early diagnosis is key.

Methodist Fremont Health will be hosting free oral head and neck cancer screenings Nov. 9 to potentially catch those cancers in their earliest stage.

The screenings are guided by fellowship-trained oncologists from Methodist, the area’s largest specialty practice for head and neck cancers.

Persons who should consider attending the free screenings are those who smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, have a prior history of cancer in the head or neck region or have had multiple sexual partners.

Signs and symptoms which should not be ignored include a mouth sore that isn’t healing, sore throat, difficulty swallowing, a change in voice or a painless lump in the neck.

Screenings include a head and neck physical exam as well as a review of your medical and family history.

Appointments are required. Schedule yours today at bestcare.org/freecancerscreening, or call 402-727-3439.

