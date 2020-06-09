Methodist Fremont Health to offer tobacco cessation program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Methodist Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation Program will begin on June 23.

The program consists of five sessions scheduled for Tuesdays, June 23, 30, July 7, 14, and 21, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center. This class is being offered free of charge thanks to the support of the Fremont Health Foundation.

Why bother quitting now? Fortunately, people who stop smoking can greatly reduce their risk for disease and premature death. And the younger you are when you quit, the better your chance of avoiding these problems.

Methodist Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation classes are taught by a tobacco treatment specialist and follow guidelines from the American Lung Association. Get confidential, expert instruction, discount coupons for nicotine replacement items, and the support you need to put you on your path to a tobacco-free life.

For more information on the Tobacco Cessation Program or to register, call 1-844-437-3666. The class will be canceled if the minimum of five participants is not met.

