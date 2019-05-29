Methodist Fremont Health will again provide free basic sports screens required prior to sports participation for area high school athletes, as accepted and suggested by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).
Methodist Fremont Health staff and local healthcare providers will conduct the exams at no charge to the student-athletes on June 4 and 5 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., in the rehab department located on the first floor of the medical center.
During the screens, a team of healthcare professionals, which consists of physicians, physician’s assistants, physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, certified athletic trainers, registered nurses and other medical volunteers, look for health problems and risks of re-injury from previous injuries. Screenings generally take around one hour or less, and parents are encouraged to wait in the lobby area for their child.
Students are required to bring their physical release form, which must be signed by a parent. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, June 4 – Archbishop Bergan, Fremont, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Mead.
Wednesday, June 5 – Arlington, Bishop Neumann, Cedar Bluffs, DC West, Howells-Dodge, Logan View, Mount Michael, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, Scribner-Snyder, Tekamah-Herman, Wahoo, Yutan.
The schedule, physical examination form, and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the Methodist Fremont Health website at www.FremontHealth.com/sportsphysicals. For more information about rehabilitation or sports medicine services, call 402-727-3329.