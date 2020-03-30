Methodist Health System announces new visitor restrictions

New visitor restrictions are now in place at all Methodist Health System locations, which includes Methodist Fremont Health.

To better protect patients, staff and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new visitor policy is as follows:

• One (1) healthy individual per patient

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

• No visitors under the age of 18

• NICU patients may have two parents or designated health partner

• No visitors are allowed in isolation rooms

Extraordinary circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0