Methodist Health System announces new visitor restrictions

New visitor restrictions are now in place at all Methodist Health System locations, which includes Methodist Fremont Health.
To better protect patients, staff and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new visitor policy is as follows:
• One (1) healthy individual per patient
• No visitors under the age of 18
• NICU patients may have two parents or designated health partner
• No visitors are allowed in isolation rooms
Extraordinary circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.