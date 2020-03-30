Methodist Health System announces new visitor restrictions
View Comments

Methodist Health System announces new visitor restrictions

  • Updated
Methodist Fremont Health logo

New visitor restrictions are now in place at all Methodist Health System locations, which includes Methodist Fremont Health.

To better protect patients, staff and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new visitor policy is as follows:

• One (1) healthy individual per patient

• No visitors under the age of 18

• NICU patients may have two parents or designated health partner

• No visitors are allowed in isolation rooms

Extraordinary circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News