Methodist Health System launches emotional support line

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affects nearly everyone – and all facets of life – the need for mental and emotional support is becoming more apparent.

Recognizing that need in the community, Methodist Health System has launched the Methodist Emotional Support Line. The free, confidential service can be accessed by dialing 402-815-8255 (TALK) and is available daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to take an enormous emotional and mental toll on people,” said Jean Faber, MA, corporate director of Methodist’s Best Care EAP and Community Counseling Program services. “This service is a way for people to reach out and connect with someone who can help find solutions for managing stress, anxiety and other challenges.”

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The support line is staffed by licensed professional counselors from the Methodist Hospital Community Counseling Program. The counselors can assist callers who may be experiencing feelings such as:

Fear

Anxiety

Sadness

Depression

Counselors can help callers by answering questions, addressing concerns, scheduling counseling appointments for additional care and providing referrals to community resources.