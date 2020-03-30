Methodist Health System launches emotional support line

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affects nearly everyone – and all facets of life – the need for mental and emotional support is becoming more apparent.
Recognizing that need in the community, Methodist Health System has launched the Methodist Emotional Support Line. The free, confidential service can be accessed by dialing 402-815-8255 (TALK) and is available daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to take an enormous emotional and mental toll on people,” said Jean Faber, MA, corporate director of Methodist’s Best Care EAP and Community Counseling Program services. “This service is a way for people to reach out and connect with someone who can help find solutions for managing stress, anxiety and other challenges.”
The support line is staffed by licensed professional counselors from the Methodist Hospital Community Counseling Program. The counselors can assist callers who may be experiencing feelings such as:
- Fear
- Anxiety
- Sadness
- Depression
Counselors can help callers by answering questions, addressing concerns, scheduling counseling appointments for additional care and providing referrals to community resources.
The Methodist Hospital Community Counseling Program is made possible thanks to generous donors who support Methodist Hospital Foundation. Counseling is available to anyone in the community, regardless of their ability to pay.
People who have been exposed to coronavirus and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Methodist Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at 402-815-7425 (SICK). People who are experiencing medical or mental health emergencies should call 911.
