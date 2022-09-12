Methodist Physician Clinic to offer drive-thru flu vaccines

Methodist Physicians Clinic will be offering this year’s flu vaccine in Fremont and at three other area locations in an easy drive-thru format.

Here’s how it works:

• Patients are encouraged to call ahead for an appointment. At that time, their insurance information will be collected.

• At the time of their appointment, patients will have their IDs checked and receive the flu vaccine from the comfort of their own vehicles.

• The clinic will bill the patient’s insurance, and self-pay patients will be billed by mail. No payment will be accepted at the clinic.

• The process of receiving the vaccine takes only a few minutes.

“The health of our communities is our top priority, and we’re constantly working to remove barriers to care for our patients,” said Michael Ortmeier, senior director of clinic operations for Methodist Physicians Clinic. “Methodist’s drive-thru option for the annual flu vaccine has been very well received in the past, and we want to continue providing easy access to this vaccine. Our drive-thru option is intended to be a safer, faster alternative than traditional appointments to get such vaccines.”

Call 402-354-CARE to schedule an appointment. Staff members also can administer a vaccination inside the clinic, if necessary.

Drive-thru flu vacations in Fremont will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 17, Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 at Fremont Family Care and Internal Medicine, 680 E. Fremont Medical Park Drive.

In Omaha, the flu vacations will be offered from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15, Sept. 29, Oct. 13 and Oct. 27 at Indian Hills, 8901 West Dodge Road; and from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct 22 at HealthWest, 16120 West Dodge Road.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza at 808 E. Pierce St. in Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be having drive-thru flu vacations from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 and Oct. 22, and 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 13.