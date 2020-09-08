Methodist Physicians Clinic offering drive-thru flu shots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought countless changes to our lives, but the importance of getting an annual flu vaccination remains. Getting vaccinated against the flu is a key tool in keeping yourself and the community safe and healthy.

In addition to offering traditional flu shot appointments with primary care providers, Methodist Physicians Clinic is offering drive-thru flu shot appointments at the clinic located at 2540 N. Healthy Way in Fremont. The drive-thru option is intended to make the flu vaccine more accessible and convenient for patients while promoting COVID-19 safety measures.

Here’s how it works:

Patients should call ahead for an appointment. At that time, their insurance information will be collected.

At the time of their appointment, the patient will have their ID checked and receive a flu shot from the comfort of their own vehicle.

The clinic will bill the patient’s insurance, and self-pay patients will be billed by mail. No payment will be accepted at the clinic.

The process of receiving the flu shot takes only a few minutes.