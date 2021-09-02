Methodist to offer drive-thru influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations

Methodist Physicians Clinic is offering drive-thru influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations to current patients at the clinic located at 2540 N. Healthy Way in Fremont.

The drive-thru option is intended to make the vaccines easily accessible while still following COVID-19 safety measures.

Call 402-354-CARE to schedule your appointment. Insurance information will be collected.

At the appointment, staff will check the patient’s ID and administer the vaccination(s) while the patient remains in their vehicle. The clinic will bill the patient’s insurance, and self-pay patients will be billed by mail. No payment will be accepted at the clinic.

Drive-thru vaccinations are available at the Fremont clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 11, Sept. 25, and Oct. 9.

