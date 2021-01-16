Methodist Urgent Care - Fremont moves to new location

Methodist Health System’s Fremont urgent care clinic has moved to a standalone location.

Methodist Urgent Care—Fremont is now caring for patients of all ages in the former MedExpress urgent care clinic building at 1240 E. 23rd St. The clinic is staffed with physicians and health care professionals ready to treat a variety of minor injuries and illnesses, including: cuts and bruises, cold and flu symptoms, earaches, minor skin infections and rashes, pink eye, sinus infections, sore throats, sprains and strains.

“We know that not every medical situation can wait for an appointment with your primary care provider – but it also may not require a trip to the emergency room,” said Michael Ortmeier, senior director of clinic operations for Methodist Health System. “With its convenient hours and location, Methodist Urgent Care—Fremont makes appropriate quality care with a Methodist provider more accessible.”

In addition to urgent care, the clinic will offer occupational health services to clients in the community.

Methodist Urgent Care—Fremont is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend and holiday hours are noon to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but patients are encouraged to call ahead to ensure timely service. For more information or to make an appointment, call 402-815-7100.

With the opening of Methodist Urgent Care—Fremont, the urgent care clinic inside Methodist Fremont Health Hospital will close.

