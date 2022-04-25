 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Metropolitan Community College to begin offering personal trainer certification

  • Updated
  • 0
Metropolitan Community College logo

Metropolitan Community College’s Workforce Innovation Division is now an authorized training partner of the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and will be offering a new personal trainer certification program starting summer quarter.

After successful completion of the accelerated 10-week program, participants take the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) accredited NASM-CPT certification exam to gain entry into the high-demand fitness, health and wellness field.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of fitness trainers and instructors is projected to grow by nearly 40% nationally by 2030. Additionally, in Nebraska, demand for workers in the field outpaces the national average. NASM, a global leader in fitness certification, has trained more than 1.3 million fitness professionals throughout the world. MCC is the only public, non-profit institution in Nebraska authorized as a NASM academic partner.

The certification content, which is provided with a blend of online activities and live instruction from a NASM Master Trainer, covers the most current evidence, strategies and training techniques to optimize human potential and performance. Topics include standards and codes of conduct; exercise psychology and behavioral coaching techniques; concepts and structures of anatomy and physiology, human movement, exercise metabolism and nutrition; client fitness assessments; exercise techniques; and exercise program design.

People are also reading…

Common occupations of NASM-certified personal trainers include fitness trainers; gym owners or managers; virtual/online, athletic, strength and conditioning and nutrition coaches; group fitness instructors; massage and physical therapists; or corrective exercise specialists. Some occupations require further education and credentials.

For more information on the NASM Certified Personal Trainer program, visit mccneb.edu/nasmcpt or email Robert Caldwell at rcaldwell11@mccneb.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have a healthy relationship with social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News