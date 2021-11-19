Milliken Park's afternoon preschool will have COVID-19 protocol changes

Fremont Public Schools announced Friday that afternoon preschool program at Milliken Park Elementary School has three students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive students and close contacts are currently quarantined/self-monitoring for symptoms per Three Rivers Public Health/FPS protocol. Students who are close contacts are being contacted.

Due to the potential exposure of others, beginning Monday, Nov. 22, through Tuesday, Nov. 30, students in the afternoon preschool will be required to have temperatures monitored per FPS protocol. They will also be required to wear masks while in school through Nov. 30.

As a reminder, any individual who becomes symptomatic during these 14 days with one of these symptoms: sudden onset of cough, sudden onset shortness of breath, sudden loss of taste or smell; or two of these symptoms: fever of 100.0°F or above, chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or fatigue will not be allowed back into school until 10 days after the onset of symptoms or the individual may test five days after symptom onset and return after day seven with a negative result. (Home tests are not accepted.)

“Epi-Link’s are situations where three or more positive tests are identified on a team, in a classroom or activity. Once identified, we notify close contacts and implement our advanced protocol," stated Superintendent Mark Shepard. “The advanced protocol calls for masking for students and staff identified as part of the cohort. We work together with Three Rivers Public Health daily and take our leads from them.”

Students and staff exhibiting symptoms must stay home and consider seeking medical attention. They should also consider getting a COVID-19 test. Students with a fever will be excluded from school and activities until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.