More closings due to coronavirus announced

“We are asking people to think twice before coming to the hospital to visit patients,” Richmond said Saturday. “We’re asking anybody that might have symptoms to stay away and we’re also asking people to limit visitors to maybe one or two visitors per patient.”

In the meantime, the YMCA conducted a deep cleaning and was closed through Sunday, reopening on Monday.

State and local health officials have asked that basketball players, coaches and team staff who took part in the Special Olympics event between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the YMCA to self-quarantine to limit their exposure to others. They’ve also been asked to monitor themselves for the development of COVID-19 symptoms.

They’re asked to do this until March 14. Attendees and others in the building are being asked to self-monitor until symptoms arise, said Ryan Bojanski, board chairman of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard noted at the conference that several community individuals volunteered at the Special Olympics event.

In talking about the school closure decision, Shepard said FPS has a population of 4,800 school-age students and 750 employees.