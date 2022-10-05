NCS: Early detection important in breast cancer treatment

Editor’s Note: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Nebraska Cancer Specialists is partnering with the Fremont Tribune to help provide important information for readers. This is the first story in a series of four about breast cancer.

Dr. Kirsten Leu knows the critical role early detection plays in breast cancer treatment.

“When we detect breast cancer at an earlier stage, we significantly increase the chance of cure and have a higher chance of avoiding more intensive therapy such as a more extensive surgery or chemotherapy,” said Leu, medical oncologist for Nebraska Cancer Specialists.

Leu emphasizes the importance of screenings.

“Screening is very important in case there is a cancer, so that we have as high a chance as possible of identifying that cancer when it is still curable,” Leu said.

Statistically, 1 in 9 women will deal with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“It is much better to deal with it when it is curable, as opposed to waiting until it metastasizes, at which point the cancer is usually no longer considered curable,” Leu said.

NCS states that it’s important for people to know if they’re at a higher-than-usual risk for breast cancer.

Those who are at higher risk need to talk to their healthcare provider about when to begin breast cancer screenings and if genetic testing is right for them.

Beginning at age 40, women can begin annual breast cancer screenings with mammograms.

A genetic risk evaluation may help patients and their families understand inherited cancer risks which can be passed from a parent to a child.

NCS has a team of genetics professionals who can explain available genetic tests and what they mean. They can provide advice on a patient’s risk of developing specific types of cancer.

They also can provide information about cancer screenings, prevention, diagnostic and treatment options, and provide support. They can discuss how to talk with family members about cancer risk.

Those who wish to meet with a genetics professional may call 402-691-6977.

NCS has different types of oncologists and treatments to help patients.

For instance, medical oncologists are internal medicine physicians who have special training and who focus on cancer diagnosis and treatment. They have extensive knowledge of the various signs and symptoms of cancer and different treatment methods.

Radiation oncology is a common cancer treatment which uses high-energy particles such as X-rays, gamma rays, electron

beams, or protons to damage or destroy cancer cells entirely.

NCS said a scan determines the proper course of radiation treatment for a patient’s specific cancer.

Scans can include MRI, CT and PET CTs.

Once its determined that radiation is a good treatment course, the patient will visit with their radiation oncologist regularly to evaluate side effects, address concerns and evaluate progress.

Depending on the type and stage of cancer, radiation therapy can be used in combination with other treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

NCS also uses a new oncology service that provides tumor profiling. This involves a focused approach to treatment that specifically targets an individual patient’s tumor. This type of treatment enhances the possibility that the patient will respond favorably to therapy.

Health professionals at NCS also encourage people to make healthy lifestyle choices to help lower their cancer risks.

Recommendations include:

Staying away from tobacco products

. Using tobacco or being exposed to tobacco smoke can cause cancer and other health problems.

Getting to a healthy weight

. Controlling weight by making healthy choices for eating and exercise can help prevent risks for cancer. Individuals need to avoid excessive weight gain and control their calorie intakes.

Staying active

. Adults should strive for between at least 150 to 300 minutes of physical activity per week. This can include walking, gardening, a game of pickleball, house cleaning or playing with grandchildren.

Eating healthy

. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, grains and protein. Avoid sugary drinks and processed foods.

Limit alcohol consumption

. Those who do drink should plan to consume seven or fewer alcoholic beverages per week.

Those who do need cancer treatment can find help through NCS oncologists such as Leu.

The medical oncologist appreciates her patients and said it’s an honor to be a cancer physician.

“I strive to treat my patients with respect and compassion with a dedication to providing outstanding clinical care while giving them as much information and time as they need,” Leu said. “After reviewing available treatment options and my reasoning for recommending a given treatment plan, together we decide on a course of action.”