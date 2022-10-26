NCS: Helping patients with chemotherapy side effects

Editor’s Note: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Nebraska Cancer Specialists is partnering with the Fremont Tribune to help provide important information for readers. This is the last story in a series of four about breast cancer and includes a secondary story about NCS’s support services.

As many cancer patients know, chemotherapy can carry side effects.

Side effects can be different for each person, depending on the type and location of cancer, drugs and dosages and a person’s general health.

Nebraska Cancer Specialists provides a wealth of information about chemotherapy side effects and treatments via its website, nebraskacancer.com. It directs patents to data provided via the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Chemotherapy targets active cells. Both cancer and healthy cells are active, the ASCO states.

Cancer cells grow faster than healthy cells, thus it’s easier for the chemotherapy to attack cancer cells. But some normal cells can be damaged by it, too.

Side effects occur when chemotherapy damages the healthy cells. For most types of chemotherapy, the side effects don’t show how well the treatment is working.

Doctors and scientists continue to work to develop drugs and ways of giving treatment with fewer side effects and many types of chemotherapy now have fewer side effects than in the past.

Side effects depend on which drug or combination of drugs are prescribed. Each person’s experience is different.

Different patients may not experience the same side effects even when taking the same drug. They can have different side effects than they did in the past if they take the drug again.

Common side effects include:

Fatigue. Patients can feel tired or exhausted even if they get enough sleep. NCS offers a variety of services to help reduce adverse effects of cancer and treatment, including pain, fatigue, brain fog and nausea.

Hair loss. Some, but not all chemotherapy treatments cause hair loss. Hair on the patient’s body may come out a little at a time or in large clumps. This usually starts after the first several weeks of chemotherapy. Doctors can predict the risk of hair loss based on the drugs and doses received. NCS offers the DigniCap which is a clinically proven approach to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss. Patients wear the DigniCap during chemotherapy treatments. With the DigniCap, reduced temperature to the scalp causes the hair follicles to narrow and cell activity in the area to slow down.

Pain. Chemotherapy can cause pain such as headaches, muscle pain, stomach pain and pain from nerve damage. Most types of chemotherapy-related pain get better and go away in between individual treatment.

Nerve damage often gets worse with each dose and sometimes the drug causing it must be stopped. It’s important for patients to talk with their health care team about their pain levels during chemotherapy.

Doctors can treat the pain by giving pain-relieving medications; blocking pain signals from nerves to the brain with spinal treatments or nerve blocks; adjusting the dose of specific drugs.

Nausea and vomiting. Whether a patient has these symptoms and their frequency depend on the drugs used and their dosage. Medications can be given before and after each dose, which usually can prevent this. NCS also has a dietitian who can provide education on dietary measures to manage side effects such as diarrhea, nausea and poor appetite.

Appetite loss. Patients may eat less than usual or not feel hungry or feel full after eating a small meal. Patients may need to eat five or six smaller meals a day or snack whenever hungry, making sure to eat snacks that are high in calories and protein.

Mouth and throat sores. These usually happen five to 14 days after treatment. It’s important to watch for infection in these sores.

Diarrhea. Preventing or treating this early can help patients from becoming dehydrated.

Constipation. Patients can lower their risk by drinking enough fluids, eating a balanced diet and getting regular exercise.

Blood disorders. Chemotherapy can affect the bone marrow’s process of making new blood cells. Side effects can occur from having too few blood cells. Usually the number return to normal after chemotherapy is complete. Drug doses often can be adjusted to prevent low blood counts. Drugs also are available to help bone marrow make more cells.

Heart problems. Some types of chemotherapy can affect the heart. Patients should ask their doctors if their heart will need to be tested before treatment so they can tell if treatment causes problems later.

Nervous system effects. Some drugs cause nerve damage. They can cause nerve or muscle symptoms including: tingling, burning, weak, sore or achy muscles, shaking, problems seeing, hearing or walking normally.

Symptoms usually get better with a lower chemotherapy dose or after treatment. Some side effects can be permanent. The ASCO website, cancer.net, offers much information about side effects and how to manage them.

Changes in thinking and memory. Some people have trouble thinking clearly and concentrating after chemotherapy. Cancer survivors often call this “chemobrain.” The condition usually improves or resolves after chemotherapy ends.

Sexual and reproductive issues. Patients who want to have a child after cancer treatment should be sure to talk with their cancer care team about fertility preservation before chemotherapy starts.

After completing their treatment, patients will continue seeing their doctors for follow-up care. Doctors watch for signs of the cancer returning, manage any treatment side effects and check the patient’s general health.

It’s normal for patients to be apprehensive before chemotherapy treatments begin, but the ASCO reminds that treatment is different for everyone and healthcare teams have more ways to prevent and relieve side effects than ever before.

Patients are encouraged to take an active role in treatment planning and ask when to expect side effects so they won’t be surprised when they occur.

They’re encouraged to write down questions and concerns – no matter how big or small – and doctor’s answers, and ask a loved one to accompany them to help. Patients also are encouraged to communicate often with health care providers so they can help and also find ways to relax such as deep breathing and music.

NCS offers a peer mentoring program, which connects newly diagnosed patients with current or former patients who can provide understanding and encouragement.

The NCS HOPE Foundation provides financial and emotional assistance and the Supportive Care Clinic is designed to provide whole-person care for patients. The goal of the care clinic is to prevent and relieve symptoms of disease and treatment.

More information about NCS programs and services can be found at nebraskacancer.com.