Nebraska expert shares sex trafficking statistics

The report listed findings in the present tense, stating that while the website was shut down, the demand for commercial sex didn’t end nor did that change the number of individuals sold for sex.

It also said that one out of every 10 individuals sold for sex in Nebraska is too young to buy alcohol, yet buyers are purchasing them for sex.

Sarah Forrest of the Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers also said there has been a rise in reported child sexual abuse materials and images that have been detected online. She cites an April 2020 Forbes article stating that the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children recorded a 106 percent increase in CyberTipline reports of suspected child sexual exploitation.

Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge in Fremont encourages parents to talk with their children. They need to know that their body is there’s and if they’re ever uncomfortable they need to tell a safe person.

Smith also encourages area residents to check on adult friends and neighbors and ask if things are all right if they notice something seems wrong.

They also can provide the phone number for The Bridge (888)-721-4340 to someone they suspect may be a victim of domestic or sexual assault or sex trafficking.

