Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard holds second annual conference

Nurse Honor Guard

The second annual Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Conference was held Oct. 23 in Lincoln with approximately 50 Honor Guard Nurses in attendance. The theme of the conference was “Our Legacy – A Look Back!”

Deb Zobel, president, gave the State of the Organization. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard was organized in November 2019. Eighty-five nurses have been inducted into the organization and 137 tribute services have been conducted for fellow nurses. Even through the growth of the organization has been slowed by the pandemic, it continues to organize groups across the state that will provide tribute services when requested for fellow nurses after their demise.

Carol Kuhfahl, a historian and a retired RN and member of the Honor Guard, presented the history of nursing in the Armed Services during World War II. She shared the struggles, strengths, and resilience of the nurses who served in World War II.

Florence Nightingale was remembered with a tribute by Joan Kunes, Honor Guard member.

Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard members closed the conference Looking Forward by sharing goals and ideas for the future of the statewide organization.

Four Fremont Area Nurse Honor Guard members attended the conference, including co-leaders Carol Bohling and Jan Ostransky, and Melinda Rasmussen and Kathie Skidmore.

