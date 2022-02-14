Nebraska organizations can apply for 2022 Governor's Wellness Award

Governor. Pete Ricketts encourages organizations in Nebraska to apply for the 2022 Governor’s Wellness Award.

The Governor’s Wellness Award encourages employers to initiate or improve workplace wellness programs. These programs include assessment of employees’ health risks and interests, a written wellness plan with measurable goals and objectives, supportive policies, and ability to show measurable benefits from wellness efforts.

Organizations can apply at the Sower, Grower, or Harvester award level.

The Sower level recognizes employers that have taken initial steps to encourage workplace wellness. The Grower level honors organizations that have enhanced their wellness programs and are positively changing employee health behaviors. The Harvester level is available to employers that are reaping the benefits of an advanced wellness program and can demonstrate high-quality outcomes.

To apply, go to the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council (PWWC) website (pphd.org/pwwc.html) and select “Governor’s Award” from the menu.

The Governor’s Wellness Award is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and administered by the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council, part of Panhandle Public Health District. For more information, interested organizations should contact Nicole Berosek, Organizational Wellness Coordinator, at 308-279-3496 or nberosek@pphd.org.

