 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccine
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Nebraska resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Medical Alert Graphic

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced the resumption of offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Appropriate providers should resume administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to state officials.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska is following Friday’s recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in lifting the pause. The two federal agencies had earlier recommended a pause in using Johnson & Johnson doses.

The safety and effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been confirmed by the CDC and the FDA. Nebraska providers who have a current supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume using those doses, according to state officials.

More information is available from the CDC website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News