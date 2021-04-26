Nebraska resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced the resumption of offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Appropriate providers should resume administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to state officials.
Support Local Journalism
Nebraska is following Friday’s recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in lifting the pause. The two federal agencies had earlier recommended a pause in using Johnson & Johnson doses.
The safety and effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been confirmed by the CDC and the FDA. Nebraska providers who have a current supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume using those doses, according to state officials.
More information is available from the CDC website.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.