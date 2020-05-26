Nebraskans urged to participate in LiveWell Challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska Sports Council and the Nebraska Medical Association are providing some motivation for Nebraskans to stay active this June with a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card.

To participate, join the LiveWell Challenge and accumulate at least 30 miles during the month of June to earn your June Badge and be entered into the drawing for your chance to win the $250 Visa gift card or one of ten $25 Nebraska Sports Council gift certificates.

There is no cost to participate in the LiveWell Challenge or the June Challenge. Simply enroll, or if already enrolled—log in, at LiveWellChallenge.com. Complete and record at least 30 miles of activity June 1-30, earning the June badge in the process and becoming automatically entered into the drawing. Look for drawing results on the LiveWell Challenge Facebook Page on or after July 4.

The LiveWell Challenge is a free activity-tracking website that promotes physical activity using Nebraska trails, parks, waterways, events and people. Participants complete and log miles achieved walking, running, biking, paddling or exercising, earning virtual badges in the process, and inspiring others using the website’s unique social interaction platform, which connects directly with Facebook and Twitter.