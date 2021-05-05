New partnership delivers free medication for struggling patients

Methodist Fremont Health has announced a new medication access resource for the most vulnerable. Through a new partnership with the Dispensary of Hope, patients that qualify can gain access to medication at no cost. Patient eligibility is determined by insurance status and income level.

“Our pharmacy, with help from the Fremont Health Foundation, has offered a medication assistance program for years to help get patients enrolled in manufacturer programs, but it became apparent that a need existed for patients on medications not covered by those manufacturer programs,” Pharmacy Director Nick Hummel said. “When we did some checking, we discovered the Dispensary of Hope, a nationwide program that pairs charitable pharmacy programs with manufacturers willing to donate their generic medications on an ongoing basis.”

For an annual fee, which is paid by the Fremont Health Foundation, the pharmacy is able to maintain a robust supply of the most common generic medications and dispense them at no cost to qualifying patients.

