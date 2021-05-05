New partnership delivers free medication for struggling patients

Methodist Fremont Health has announced a new medication access resource for the most vulnerable. Through a new partnership with the Dispensary of Hope, patients that qualify can gain access to medication at no cost. Patient eligibility is determined by insurance status and income level.
“Our pharmacy, with help from the Fremont Health Foundation, has offered a medication assistance program for years to help get patients enrolled in manufacturer programs, but it became apparent that a need existed for patients on medications not covered by those manufacturer programs,” Pharmacy Director Nick Hummel said. “When we did some checking, we discovered the Dispensary of Hope, a nationwide program that pairs charitable pharmacy programs with manufacturers willing to donate their generic medications on an ongoing basis.”
For an annual fee, which is paid by the Fremont Health Foundation, the pharmacy is able to maintain a robust supply of the most common generic medications and dispense them at no cost to qualifying patients.
“Patients are able to fill and refill their medications free of charge as a result of the program,” Hummel said. “This allows conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, depression and infections to be treated and not lead to complications or hospitalizations. Hospitalized patients can be screened and enrolled during their stay and leave with their free medications, which decreases their likelihood for readmission and improves their overall health.
“The Medication Assistance Program wouldn’t be possible without the funding of the Fremont Health Foundation and the support of its generous donors. The medications dispensed directly improve the health of the community, and seeing that impact is incredibly rewarding for pharmacy staff.”
For more information or to find out if you qualify, call the Methodist Fremont Health Pharmacy at 402-727-3624.
The Dispensary of Hope is a nonprofit organization that collects and distributes pharmaceuticals to pharmacies and safety-net clinics, which then dispense the medications to low income, chronically ill patients. Through partnerships such as the one with Methodist Fremont Health, pharmacies and clinics nationwide can utilize Dispensary of Hope medication to impact the health of their communities by improving access to affordable medication.