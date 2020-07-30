You have permission to edit this article.
Nickerson to host blood drive
Health

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, in the fireman’s meeting room at Salem HC/Nickerson Fire Dept.

To schedule an appointment, contact Sharon Brandt at sbrandt@valmont.com or Sandy Tucker at 402-719-4173. You also can go online to www.redcrossblood.org and enter NickersonFireDepartment.

All donors should bring their donor card or photo ID, and eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

