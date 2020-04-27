Nominations sought for Nebraska physician award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians (NAFP) is seeking nominations for the Nebraska Family Physician of the Year.

The purpose is to honor a physician who exemplifies, in the tradition of Family Medicine, a compassionate commitment to improving the health and well-being of people and communities throughout Nebraska. Nominations may be made by physicians or patients. Candidates must be a practicing Family Physician, as well as members of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and NAFP in good standing.

The winner will be selected based on the following criteria: Provides his/her patients with compassionate, comprehensive, and caring Family Medicine on a continuing basis; is directly and effectively involved in community affairs and activities that enhance the quality of life in his/her community; acts as a credible role model professionally and personally to his/her community, to other health professionals and to residents and medical students

The letter(s) should explore the criteria above along with one characteristic that makes this person stand out among his/her colleagues.

Patients and friends are asked to mail nominations before June 19, 2020 to the: Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, 11920 Burt St., Suite 170, Omaha, NE 68154-1598. You also may submit nominations online at the NAFP website: www.nebrafp.org.

