Methodist Fremont Health has announced that the Family Care Clinic in North Bend will reopen and resume regular operations on Monday, Aug. 5. The clinic has been closed for repairs following the devastating flooding that occurred in March.
“Repairs on our North Bend clinic should be complete in the next couple of weeks so that we can move everything back in the last week of July and resume normal operations on August 5,” said Brett Richmond, Methodist Fremont Health president and CEO. “We are excited to get back into the community and be able to provide services closer to our patients’ homes. The flooding disaster this spring really illustrated how important it is to ensure area residents have access to healthcare locally. Our commitment to the community is stronger than ever.”
Dr. Todd Eberle and physician assistant Larry Kisby will continue to see patients in North Bend, and the clinic, located at 734 Main St., will have the same hours: Mondays and Thursdays from 1:30 − 5 p.m., and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 402-652-8636.