Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will be starting the North Bend WIC/immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the North Bend Public Library’s community room, located at 110 E. 13th St., in North Bend.
For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization program, call 402-385-6300.
NENCAP’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children (to age 5).
NENCAP’s immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), headquartered in Pender, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. The agency serves over 10,000 clients a year, in a 14-county service area.
NENCAP programs include the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; Family Services; Immunization; Weatherization; Head Start; Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition; Early Development Network; Healthy Families. The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties. For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.