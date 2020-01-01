Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will have a North Bend WIC/immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the North Bend Public Library’s Community Room, 110 E. 13th St., in North Bend.
For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children (to age 5).
NENCAP’s Immunization Program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), headquartered in Pender, serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties. For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.