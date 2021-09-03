Northeast Community College offering medication aide class

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a three-credit medication aide class beginning in September.
The course (HLTH 1120/21F & CRN #15255) will be held Mondays, Sept. 13-Oct. 11, from 4:30-8:30 p.m., in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 207. Jill Junck is the instructor.
This course is designed to prepare students to assume the role and responsibilities of a medication aide working in a nursing facility. The course includes information regarding medication administration, pharmacology rules and regulations, classification of drugs, orders, storage abbreviations and an overview of commonly used drugs and documentation.
Cost of the class is $375. A textbook is available for purchase for $69.55.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.
