Northeast Community College to offer short-term nurse aide course in West Point

Northeast Community College in West Point will hold a nurse aide class in West Point beginning in September.

The class (NURA 1110/21F & CRN #15335) will be held Sept. 8-Oct. 18, in the Northeast Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 207, in West Point. The class will be held in a hybrid format. Lectures will be offered virtually online. Clinicals will meet Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-8:30 p.m. The first class will meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Kara Chase is the instructor.

This course is designed to meet the Nebraska Health and Human Services System training requirements for nurse aide certification and employment in long-term care facilities. It combines classroom lecture and laboratory application for the development of basic skills needed to provide safe, effective, and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patient of any age, in a long-term care facility.

Upon completion, students are eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam. After successfully passing the examination and completing the application procedure, their name will be placed on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure, Credentialing Division.