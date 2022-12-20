Nurse aide classes to be offered at Northeast Community College in West Point

A three-credit course beginning in January at Northeast Community College will teach basic skills that are needed to provide safe, effective, and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patient of any age in a long-term care facility.

Nurse Aide (NURA 1110/23S & CRN #25677) will be offered Jan. 11-Feb 24. Lectures will be offered online. Clinicals will meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Rooms 206/207. Gretchen Hupp is the instructor.

This course is designed to meet the Nebraska Health and Human Services System training requirements for nurse aide certification and employment in long-term care facilities. It combines classroom lecture and laboratory application for the development of basic skills needed to provide safe, effective, and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patient of any age, in a long-term care facility.

Upon completion of this course, students are eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam. After successfully passing the examination and completing the application procedure, their names will be placed on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure, Credentialing Division.

Cost of the course is $384, plus $85.60 for textbooks. An additional $45 fee will be required if a student chooses to register to take the Certified Nursing Assistant exam at the end of the course. The $45 fee will be required at the time of the non-credit exam registration. Books are available at the O’Neill Extended Campus.

To register for the class, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.