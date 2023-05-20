Nye Legacy has announced the promotion of Sarah Wiese as its new director of nursing.

Wiese is an experienced nursing professional with over two decades of experience in the healthcare industry. She began her career as a nursing assistant in 1995 and later earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 1997.

Wiese joined the Nye Legacy team in 2008 and has since held several positions within the organization, including MDS coordinator and clinical director of rehab.

“I am excited to become the director of nursing at Nye Legacy. I have worked at Nye Legacy for 15 years as a nurse leader and I am ready for a new journey. I am grateful that I have the opportunity to lead the nursing team in a positive and fulfilling direction and to provide excellent care for our residents,” Wiese said in a media release.

As director of nursing, Wiese will oversee the nursing department's daily operations, helping to ensure residents receive the highest quality care possible.

“We are thrilled to have Sarah join us as our director of nursing,” said Patrick Fairbanks, CEO of Nye Legacy. “Her wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with her unwavering dedication to our organization, make her an excellent fit for this role. We look forward to working with Sarah to continue to provide our patients with the exceptional care that they have come to expect from Nye Legacy. We are confident that Sarah’s addition to our team will help us continue to provide an exceptional work environment for our team members and an outstanding patient experience.”

Nye Legacy provides traditional skilled care, short-stay rehab, and outpatient therapy services to seniors in Fremont and the surrounding communities. For more information on Nye Legacy’s services, call Jessica Lewis, business development coordinator, at 402-721-9300. To learn more about Nye Health Services, visit nyehealthservices.com.