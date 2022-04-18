Nye Square hosting Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Event

A Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Event will be taking place from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.
All healthcare workers are invited to drive by Nye Square for a free pizza on their way home from work.
