 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Nye Square hosting Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Event

  • Updated
  • 0
Health logo

A Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Event will be taking place from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.

All healthcare workers are invited to drive by Nye Square for a free pizza on their way home from work.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Face masks have turned into security blankets for some with social anxiety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News