Overall COVID-19 risk dial decreases for Three Rivers jurisdiction

There was, however, an increase in regional impatient numbers, which the health department said is concerning when it looks at the overall medical capacity within the region.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 200 medical beds were available and 123 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 461 ventilators available to area hospitals, 145 were in use, including 14 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

Officials remind everyone to stay home if you are sick, stay home if you are being tested for COVID-19 and to wear a face covering.

“Please remember that COVID-19 is in all of our communities even the small communities — we need everyone to understand that this virus is contagious and can make others very sick. If you have been around someone that is COVID-19 positive you need to quarantine for 14 days and get tested if you become symptomatic,” Terra Uhing, Executive Director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.

For more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.

