Overall COVID-19 risk dial decreases for Three Rivers jurisdiction

The overall COVID-19 Community Risk Dial has decreased for the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction.
The risk dial released Wednesday is at 1.63 due to a decrease in overall positivity rates. Last week the combined risk dial for Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties was at 1.88.
Dodge County’s risk dial remains at 1.75 due to a significant increase in testing. Saunders County’s risk dial is at 1.63, down from 1.75 last week due to a decrease in positive case. Washington County’s risk dial remains at 1.63 due to an increase in testing.
The main factors considered in the risk dials each week include: the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks; the increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests; the capacity of the district and local healthcare systems, including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the ventilators being utilized by COVID-19 (suspected and confirmed patients); the presence of community clusters and/or community spread; the availability of testing in the district and local communities; and the availability of Three Rivers to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
In addition to a decrease in the weekly positivity rate, Three Rivers said in press release that there also was a decrease in community exposure cases and a significant increase in the ability to test.
There was, however, an increase in regional impatient numbers, which the health department said is concerning when it looks at the overall medical capacity within the region.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 200 medical beds were available and 123 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 461 ventilators available to area hospitals, 145 were in use, including 14 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.
Officials remind everyone to stay home if you are sick, stay home if you are being tested for COVID-19 and to wear a face covering.
“Please remember that COVID-19 is in all of our communities even the small communities — we need everyone to understand that this virus is contagious and can make others very sick. If you have been around someone that is COVID-19 positive you need to quarantine for 14 days and get tested if you become symptomatic,” Terra Uhing, Executive Director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.
For more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
