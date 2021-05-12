Overall COVID-19 risk dial for Three Rivers jurisdiction moves into moderate range

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial for the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction moved down to the moderate category this week.

The jurisdiction’s overall risk dial went from 2.05 last week to 1.95 this week.

All three counties also saw their individual risk dials decrease this week. Dodge and Washington counties’ risk dials both went from 2.05 to 1.95 while Saunders County’s went from 2.35 to 2.15.

The risk dials, which debuted in mid-July 2020, are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.

The dials are color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.