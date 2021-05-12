Overall COVID-19 risk dial for Three Rivers jurisdiction moves into moderate range

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial for the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction moved down to the moderate category this week.
The jurisdiction’s overall risk dial went from 2.05 last week to 1.95 this week.
All three counties also saw their individual risk dials decrease this week. Dodge and Washington counties’ risk dials both went from 2.05 to 1.95 while Saunders County’s went from 2.35 to 2.15.
The risk dials, which debuted in mid-July 2020, are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.
The dials are color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Three Rivers also is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19. Both are Dodge County men, one in his 70s and the other in his 50s. This brings the total death count to 79 in Dodge County, 20 in Saunders County, and 27 in Washington County for a total of 126 deaths in the health district.
Three Rivers encourages area residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to slow within the Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) district and across the rest of the state. Currently, 47.80% of the 3RPHD population 16 year of age or older is fully vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten your shot and are able, please do so,” Terra Uhing, Executive Director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said. “To date, Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, Scribner Drugstore, and 3RPHD have administered 47,533 COVID-19 vaccine doses within the health district.”
Four new COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variants (also known as the United Kingdom UK variant) were found in the health district – two from Washington County and two from Dodge County. To date within Dodge County, there have been 13 total variants, 10 B.1.1.7 and 3 B.1.429. Washington County has identified a total of 16 B.1.1.7 variants. In Saunders County, one P.1 variant and two B.1.1.7 variants have been identified.