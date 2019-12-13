The Nye Health Services Parkinson’s Support Group meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Nye Legacy campus, 3210 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.
These meetings are for anyone whose life has been impacted by Parkinson’s disease. The meeting on Dec. 19 will celebrate the holiday season. Attendees can enjoy a warm breakfast, coffee, orange juice, and a holiday gift from their friends at Nye Home Care and Nye Square. This is a time to socialize and support one another at the close of the year.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, contact Cathi Sampson at 402-753-6108.