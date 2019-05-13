The Nye Health Services Parkinson’s Support Group meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Nye Legacy campus, 3210 N. Clarkson St.
These meetings are for anyone whose life has been impacted by Parkinson’s disease.
Thursday’s meeting will focus on the caregiver’s role – when someone you love has Parkinson’s disease. The special guest will be Kathy Kirby, executive director of Nye Home Care and Nye Home Health Care.
For more information, contact Cathi Sampson at 402-753-6108.