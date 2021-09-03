 Skip to main content
Parkinson's support group meeting to feature latest adaptive equipment
editor's pick top story

Health

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Fremont Friendship Center meeting room, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

A representative from Nebraska Medical Mart will show the group its latest adaptive equipment.

RSVP via email to parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com, or call 402-625-7611. Everyone is asked to bring a mask to wear.

